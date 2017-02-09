Colorado lawmaker seeks protections f...

Colorado lawmaker seeks protections for people rescuing pets, kids from hot cars

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

People who break into locked vehicles to rescue children, dogs or cats in danger of death or serious injury would be given immunity from civil or criminal liability for that forced entry, under a bill introduced Tuesday by Rep. Lori Saine, R-Firestone. Saine's House Bill 17-1179 would require the person forcibly entering the locked vehicle to have a "good-faith belief" that the at-risk person or pet inside is in imminent danger of death or serious injury from extreme heat or extreme cold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Terra Firma 44,683
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Tue joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 26 Batvette 2
PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 dsfsf 1
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... Jan 14 E Pee A 7
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Jan 10 ann baker 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,715,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC