Colorado lawmaker seeks protections for people rescuing pets, kids from hot cars
People who break into locked vehicles to rescue children, dogs or cats in danger of death or serious injury would be given immunity from civil or criminal liability for that forced entry, under a bill introduced Tuesday by Rep. Lori Saine, R-Firestone. Saine's House Bill 17-1179 would require the person forcibly entering the locked vehicle to have a "good-faith belief" that the at-risk person or pet inside is in imminent danger of death or serious injury from extreme heat or extreme cold.
