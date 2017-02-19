Colorado is dotted with polluted, environmentally at-risk...
The Idaho Springs area carries the second-highest environmental risk score in the state after the Globeville area near downtown Denver, but an extensive clean up effort has drawn developers, including a group that plans to invest in the 23-acre Argo Mill site. On a mountainside rising north of Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs, the old Argo Gold Mill and Mine site survives as a testament to a rich mining history that put Colorado on the map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Respect71
|44,897
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC