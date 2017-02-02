Colorado House panel rejects effort to make more judicial records public
For the second year in a row , a House panel rejected an attempt to make Colorado's judicial branch more closely follow the open records laws that apply to other branches of government. House Bill 1029 , sponsored by Rep. Polly Lawrence, R-Douglas County, would have opened the administrative records of judicial employees to public inspection - something currently exempted by the courts' public record rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|lides
|44,606
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC