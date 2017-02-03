Colorado health exchange a political football in debate about Obamacare repeal
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act, who are also opponents of Colorado's GOP-led plan to undo Colorado's state-run insurance exchange, gather for a rally on the state Capitol steps in Denver, on Jan. 31, 2017. The leaders at Colorado's health insurance exchange are working to keep alive the online marketplace, even if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, while Republican state lawmakers want to shut it down now.
