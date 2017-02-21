Colorado city faces economic loss after prison's closure
Gov. John Hickenlooper's office is looking for funding to help the eastern Colorado town of Burlington recover after losing its largest employer. The Denver Post reported Sunday that Burlington has been struggling to deal with a significant economic loss following last summer's closure of the Kit Carson Correctional Center.
