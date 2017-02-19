Colorado Ballet Announces 2017-18 Season
Back by popular demand, Colorado Ballet will open the season with the crowd-favorite Dracula , October 6-15, 2017 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House . Dracula features choreography by Michael Pink and music by Philip Feeney, performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.
