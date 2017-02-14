Colorado attorney general sues Boulde...

Colorado attorney general sues Boulder County over oil, gas moratorium

The Colorado Attorney General's Office this morning made good on its threat to sue Boulder County's elected commissioners if they did not end their moratorium on new oil and gas development by last Friday.

