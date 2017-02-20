Coloradans, your relationship with de...

Coloradans, your relationship with debt is changing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Out of 211 metro areas Experian studied, metro Denver's average Vantage credit score of 687 ranked 47th, while Grand Junction's average credit score of 683 came in 60th, and Colorado Springs' average credit score of 674 came in 94th. When it comes to keeping up with the Joneses, most people compare what they own, not what they owe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr Respect71 44,915
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 26 Batvette 2
PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan '17 dsfsf 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC