Childhood immunization rates rising in Colorado as fight over funding looms
Colorado, which often falls below average in national surveys of childhood immunization rates, now ranks as the state with the 14th-best record, according to a study released Friday . But one of the study's authors says the standing could be threatened by a looming fight over funding for the statewide vaccination tracking system that he credits with the improvement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|1 hr
|@Real Kelly
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|45,038
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC