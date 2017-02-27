CDOT director: Colorado living on 199...

Colorado hasn't raised its gas tax since the last time the Minnesota Twins won a World Series, since you knew everybody's name on "Cheers" and since KFC was called Kentucky Fried Chicken. And that matters - a lot, state highway director Shailen Bhatt told business leaders last week at a forum organized by the Fix Colorado Roads coalition and the Colorado Business Roundtable.

