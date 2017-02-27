Cardboard Cory Gardner not ideal
Lafayette Mayor Christine Berg looks at the cardboard cutout of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner set up in the gymnasium of Byers Middle School while speaking about civic engagement during an "in absentia" town hall meeting directed at the senator, who was invited to attend but did not respond to the invitation. Organizers said the meeting was held as a response to Gardner's refusal to meet face-to-face with constituents in a similar meeting format.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|8 min
|EdmondWA
|45,166
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Sun
|USA Today
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Sat
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|5
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC