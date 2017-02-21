Candidate for chair of the Colorado Democratic Party issues call to action

Morgan Carroll, former president of the Colorado Senate and current candidate for chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, speaks during the annual FDR Dinner on Saturday at the Abbey Events Center. Carroll is holding her book, 'Take Back your Government: A Citizen's Guide to Grassroots Change,' which includes a hands-on guide to how ordinary citizens can make and change law and policy in their state.

