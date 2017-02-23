Buck: Affordable Care Act replacement will "take a while to formulate"

Ken Buck addresses the crowd after securing the 4th District U.S. Congressional seat during the Colorado GOP's election night event at the Hyatt Denver Tech Center at 7800 East Tufts Ave in Denver on Nov. 4, 2014. Town hall meetings across the country that have showcased national strife over a repeal of the Affordable Care Act have also revealed something else this month: a lack of consensus among Republicans over the timing of replacing the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.