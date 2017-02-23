Buck: Affordable Care Act replacement will "take a while to formulate"
Ken Buck addresses the crowd after securing the 4th District U.S. Congressional seat during the Colorado GOP's election night event at the Hyatt Denver Tech Center at 7800 East Tufts Ave in Denver on Nov. 4, 2014. Town hall meetings across the country that have showcased national strife over a repeal of the Affordable Care Act have also revealed something else this month: a lack of consensus among Republicans over the timing of replacing the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|River Tam
|45,018
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|10 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC