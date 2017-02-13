Bring transparency to Colorado forfei...

Bring transparency to Colorado forfeiture and seizure

13 hrs ago

Across Colorado, law enforcement can confiscate cash, cars and other property from people, often without ever charging them with a crime. Agencies then get a cut of the proceeds, which they can spend on virtually whatever they want-all without ever telling the public what they bought.

