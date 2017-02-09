Boulder County to ignore Colorado AG's deadline for ending oil, gas moratorium

Friday is the deadline that Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman set on Jan. 26 for Boulder County to end its moratorium on accepting and processing new oil and gas development applications in the unincorporated parts of the county. That includes a March 14 pubic hearing on proposed updates to the county's oil and gas regulations with new rules can be in place by May 1 - the date the county had earlier set for ending its latest moratorium.

