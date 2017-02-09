Boulder County to ignore Colorado AG'...

Boulder County to ignore Colorado AG's deadline for ending oil, gas moratorium

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Friday is the deadline that Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman set on Jan. 26 for Boulder County to end its moratorium on accepting and processing new oil and gas development applications in the unincorporated parts of the county. That includes a March 14 pubic hearing on proposed updates to the county's oil and gas regulations with new rules can be in place by May 1 - the date the county had earlier set for ending its latest moratorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr EdmondWA 44,697
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 3 hr Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Tue joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 26 Batvette 2
PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 20 dsfsf 1
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... Jan 14 E Pee A 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC