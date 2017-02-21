Bartlett inducted into ag hall of fame
Colorado Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown, right, and Colorado FFA President Augustus Gill, left, present the Colorado Agriculture Hall of Fame plaque and medallion to Andy Bartlett. Andy accepted on behalf of his father, Charlie, who passed away a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|42 min
|@Real Kelly
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|45,038
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC