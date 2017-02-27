Bank of Colorado
Bank of Colorado is the proud sponsor of the Custom Home Tour, featuring members of the Housing and Building Association of Northwestern Colorado. Bank of Colorado is excited to partner with the HBA of Northwestern Colorado to present a free custom home tour to be held during the 2017 Home Improvement and Remodeling Expo March 3-5.
