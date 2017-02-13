Bank of Colorado Brings ATM to Life With a New ITM in Johnstown
Bank of Colorado announced that they are introducing an innovative new way to bank with their newest teller, ATM Live -- an Interactive Teller Machine in Johnstown, located at 4848 Thompson Parkway. By combining the convenience of an ATM with the service and expertise of an in-person bank visit, ATM Live creates an experience much like video chatting with a banker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|44,807
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC