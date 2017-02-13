Bank of Colorado Brings ATM to Life W...

Bank of Colorado Brings ATM to Life With a New ITM in Johnstown

Bank of Colorado announced that they are introducing an innovative new way to bank with their newest teller, ATM Live -- an Interactive Teller Machine in Johnstown, located at 4848 Thompson Parkway. By combining the convenience of an ATM with the service and expertise of an in-person bank visit, ATM Live creates an experience much like video chatting with a banker.

