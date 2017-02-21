As Trump assails reporters as enemies, Colorado GOP makes nice
During a time of "press-as-enemy" rhetoric, Republican lawmakers in Colorado are redoubling efforts to ensure a friendlier relationship with journalists. While their counterparts in other states seem to be scaling back accessibility , the Colorado GOP-at least in each chamber of the state legislature-is making itself more available to reporters through weekly media briefings and happy-hour mixers.
