As Trump assails reporters as enemies, Colorado GOP makes nice

6 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Journalism Review

During a time of "press-as-enemy" rhetoric, Republican lawmakers in Colorado are redoubling efforts to ensure a friendlier relationship with journalists. While their counterparts in other states seem to be scaling back accessibility , the Colorado GOP-at least in each chamber of the state legislature-is making itself more available to reporters through weekly media briefings and happy-hour mixers.

