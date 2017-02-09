Army drone that vanished on Arizona flight found in Colorado
In this Sept. 8, 2005 file photo, US Army Sgt Joshua Clark, left, and maintenance instructor Richard Peebles catch a Shadow 200, an unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, as it touches down after a test flight at Fort Huachuca, outside Sierra Vista, Ariz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|44,693
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Tue
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 26
|Batvette
|2
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan '17
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC