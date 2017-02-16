Alicyn Mitcham, 17, Killed at Winter Park, Fifth Colorado Ski Death This Season

Update: The person who died after crashing into a tree while skiing at Winter Park Resort yesterday, February 15, has been identified as Alicyn Mitcham, a seventeen-year-old from Colmesneil, Texas. Authorities with the Grand County coroner's office say that Mitcham was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which took place at around 12:30 p.m. on the 15th on the Forget-Me-Not run at Winter Park.

