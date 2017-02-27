Access to birth control widens as Col...

Access to birth control widens as Colorado pharmacists prepare to prescribe oral contraceptives

7 hrs ago

Colorado pharmacists soon can begin prescribing oral contraceptives under a new protocol that will provide unprecedented access to birth control in this state. Women who are at least 18 can complete a questionnaire, blood-pressure check and a 10- to 15-minute consultation with a pharmacist, then walk out with birth-control pills or patches, under new rules set in motion by a 2016 state law with bipartisan support.

Chicago, IL

