A judge blocked the Anthem-Cigna health insurance merger. What does that mean for Colorado?
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., this week blocked the proposed mega-merger of health insurance heavyweights Anthem and Cigna. The $54 billion deal - Anthem was trying to acquire Cigna - would have created the largest health insurance company in the nation.
