5 Colo. dogs competing at Westminster dog show

7 hrs ago

DENVER The 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is happening this weekend in New York, and Colorado is proud to have more than a dozen pups competing this year. From the small town of Elbert all the way to the high country, these dogs will try their hardest to take home the big prize.

