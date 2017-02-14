273 arrests statewide during Super Bo...

273 arrests statewide during Super Bowl DUI campaign

While the Patriots defeated the Falcons to become Super Bowl 51 champions in Houston, back in Colorado law enforcement agencies were busy defending state roads from impaired drivers. From Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, the Colorado Department of Transportation , Colorado State Patrol and local law agencies collaborated for the Super Bowl DUI enforcement as part of The Heat Is On campaign.

