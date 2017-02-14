14-year-old girl facing manslaughter charge in woman's Mesa County death
A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Mesa County death of a 61-year-old woman. Stephanie Hauck is being held without bond at the Colorado Division of Youth Correction's Grand Mesa Youth Service Center.
