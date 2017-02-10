$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lov...

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Loveland

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fort Morgan Times

A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Loveland at the King Soopers on Eagle Drive, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. The winning ticket hit four of the five numbers in Wednesday's drawing, and the purchase chose the Power Play option, resulting in the $100,000 win, according to the Colorado Lottery website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min Respect71 45,110
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Fri @Real Kelly 4
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan 26 toughnut to crack 18,437
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 26 Batvette 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC