Zayo to work wireless upgrade in Colorado
A wireless carrier has chosen Zayo Group for a dark fiber solution to expand in Colorado's Front Range, the communications provider said. The project involves a 20-year contract that exceeds $16M.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|44,081
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|10 hr
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Jan 3
|Aya Quest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC