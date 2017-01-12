Your Snow Removal Method Might Be Ill...

Your Snow Removal Method Might Be Illegal in Colorado

Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

You'd think these snow removal laws should be a no-brainer, but the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding residents that they exist . According to a news release, CDOT says it is illegal to deposit snow onto or next to a public highway.

