Your Snow Removal Method Might Be Illegal in Colorado
You'd think these snow removal laws should be a no-brainer, but the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding residents that they exist . According to a news release, CDOT says it is illegal to deposit snow onto or next to a public highway.
