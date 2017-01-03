Wind damage in the Colorado Springs area
High winds hit the Pikes Peak region and southern Colorado on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, causing damage in several areas. Vietnam Vet Dean Byrne uses his hacksaw to try to remove branches from the massive tree that upended his World War II era jeep in his front yard on Main Street in Security, Colorado, on Monday, January 9, 2016.
