Wind damage in the Colorado Springs area

Wind damage in the Colorado Springs area

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

High winds hit the Pikes Peak region and southern Colorado on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, causing damage in several areas. Vietnam Vet Dean Byrne uses his hacksaw to try to remove branches from the massive tree that upended his World War II era jeep in his front yard on Main Street in Security, Colorado, on Monday, January 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr Respect71 43,835
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... 12 hr ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... 12 hr ann baker 1
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC