Will Colorado Supreme Court decision undermine state's regulatory system for marijuana?
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office destroyed almost 700 pounds of marijuana from an illegal grow in Penrose in October 2016. A Colorado Supreme Court ruling this week has the potential to upend commercial marijuana licensing in Colorado, according to a Denver expert on pot laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Terra Firma
|44,257
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan 22
|mweastboston3
|18,433
|PILLS Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 20
|dsfsf
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC