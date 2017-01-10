Will Colorado See the Total Solar Ecl...

Will Colorado See the Total Solar Eclipse in 2017?

14 hrs ago Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

Hotels across America are already turning on 'No Vacancy' signs for August 21, 2017, when the next total solar eclipse is scheduled to happen. So, will Coloradans be able to see it? Unfortunately, the solar path just eclipses us here in Colorado.

