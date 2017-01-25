Will Colorado Classic bike race find secret to "sustainability" that eluded predecessors?

Colorado Classic race director Jim Birrell, right, shares a laugh with USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall, former Olympians Alison Dunlap and Norm Alvis and Tom Osborne of Colorado Sports Corp. at a press conference for the Colorado Classic upcoming race at USA Cycling headquarters on Jan. 25, 2017. COLORADO SPRINGS - With this week's announcement that high-caliber professional bicycle racing will return to Colorado two years after the demise of the popular U.S. Pro Challenge, fans of cycling from the avid to the casual must be wondering why it's been so hard for the sport they love to put on races with "sustainability."

