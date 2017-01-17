Utah tribe may revive proposal for ca...

Utah tribe may revive proposal for casino in Colorado

Read more: KSL-TV

A Utah Indian tribe said it might revive its proposal for a casino across the state line in northwestern Colorado. The Ute Indian Tribe of Fort Duchesne, Utah, is looking to Colorado because it allows gambling but Utah does not, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported Sunday.

