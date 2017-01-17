University of Northern Colorado trust...

University of Northern Colorado trustees plan ahead for 2017 with new ...

The University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees meeting ended with the board adjourning for a closed-door executive session concerning personnel matters related to the goals, objectives and areas of focus of the president. Under the Colorado open meetings laws, state bodies, like the board, are permitted to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters as long as they state who the session concerns, and a general topic of discussion, as the board did.

