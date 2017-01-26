Trump's sanctuary cities action could place target on Colorado
Making good on a campaign promise, Trump on Wednesday signed executive actions aimed at quickly building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, punishing sanctuary cities and deporting undocumented immigrants. The so-called "sanctuary city" issue is perhaps the most intriguing for Colorado, with cities such as Denver, Aurora and Boulder being labeled as such.
