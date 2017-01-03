Three Colorado Documentaries Storm Su...

Three Colorado Documentaries Storm Sundance. One Scores a Netflix Deal

Read more: Denver Westword

An eight-hour drive due northeast from Denver will steer you to the La La Land of the Rockies - Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival opens festival season each January. This year, among dozens of carefully curated, prestigious premieres, are three films with strong Colorado ties: Casting JonBenet, Chasing Coral and 78/52 .

