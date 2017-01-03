The future of LGBTQ Rights in Colorado

The future of LGBTQ Rights in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

As an openly queer person born in North Carolina, it's been hard for me to watch the fight unfold in my home state over public accommodations protections for LGBTQ people, like the right to use public bathrooms. But I understand how the debate can feel worlds away for people in Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min TomInElPaso 43,849
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Tue ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Tue ann baker 1
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,443

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC