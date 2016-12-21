Texas mom, 40, who died after fall from Colorado ski lift 'didn't...

Terrorist caught on CCTV dressed as Father Christmas shoots 35 dead and wounds 40 in Istanbul celebrity nightclub as terrified New Year's Eve revellers dive into Bosphorus to survive President a la carte: Guests arriving for Donald and Melania's NYE party sit down to Mr Trump Wedge Salad as he questions Russia hacking involvement Silicon Valley star is sued for allegedly 'hitting' private driver after 'inhaling laughing gas and complaining about spending money on donations to Clinton campaign' Queen Elizabeth may STILL not be well enough to attend church on New Year's Day a week after she missed Christmas prayers with a 'heavy cold' 'This has been the worst holiday season of my life': How custody battles with Angelina meant this year ended in the most agonising Christmas EVER for a broken and tearful Brad Pitt 'Whiny and entitled': Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels slams ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.