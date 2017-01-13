Tax conundrum: Soaring home values wi...

Tax conundrum: Soaring home values will squeeze local governments in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A little-understood provision of the state constitution will provide property-tax relief for homeowners across the state next year, but it could have cascading financial consequences for virtually all levels of Colorado government. Gov. John Hickenlooper in his State of the State address on Thursday highlighted the immediate problem for Colorado's budget: a projected $170 million cut to school districts across the state in 2018, which the state is required by law to replenish from its own coffers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min River Tam 43,937
News EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c... 3 hr RustyS 6
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) 11 hr Yac_hack 1,358
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 10 ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Jan 10 ann baker 1
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC