Tale of two states: N. Dakota has $4 billion saved from oil and gas taxes; Colorado has almost none

16 hrs ago

In the midst of all the spending, lawmakers have left untouched tax deductions that the energy industry in Colorado enjoys far in excess of those offered by neighboring states Nearly a decade ago, North Dakota and Colorado, poised for explosive growth in the drilling of energy resources, faced a decision: What to do with what appeared to be a never-ending geyser of new oil and gas riches? Voters in Colorado opted for the status quo in 2008, rejecting competing efforts to use tax revenue from oil and gas production to pay for what backers called vital needs.

