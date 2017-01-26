Sloth Weekend is All You'll Need for a Happy February in Colorado

Celebrate "all things sloth" during Sloth Weekend in February - including your chance to meet one of these odd little creatures! Downtown Aquarium in Denver is hosting Sloth Weekend on February 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day filled with various sloth-themed activities. According to the Facebook event page , the first 100 guests in line will also enjoy a sloth meet-and-greet with the aquarium's real-life sloth, Aspen.

