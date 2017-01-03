Skiers in West gleefully take advanta...

Skiers in West gleefully take advantage of deep snow

20 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Skiers throughout the West gleefully flocked to resorts Thursday to take advantage of deep, fresh snow dumped by a series of winter storms that were moving east and threatening turbulent weather across much of the Southwest. At Deer Valley in Utah, Emily Summers said her boss kicked her and her co-workers out of the office and told them to hit the slopes and take advantage of a winter that only comes once a decade.

