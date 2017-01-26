Ski Granby Ranch chairlift, closed af...

Ski Granby Ranch chairlift, closed after fatal accident, will reopen

A state safety board agreed Wednesday to allow a Colorado ski resort to restart a shut-down chairlift that had malfunctioned, killing a Texas mother and injuring her two daughters.

