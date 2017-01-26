Sixteen Amazing New Trails Coming Via the Colorado the Beautiful Project
The Colorado the Beautiful initiative, launched under the auspices of the state's Department of Natural Resources, has what project manager Chris Kehmeier calls "an overarching goal: to have every citizen of Colorado live within ten minutes of a trail, park, greenway or open space that they can get out and recreate in. " And the first sixteen trails planned for construction under the program will go a long way toward turning this vision into reality.
