Settlement reached in Colorado police discrimination lawsuit

The northern Colorado city of Fort Collins has agreed to pay $425,000 to two officers who say the city police department discriminated against them based on their race and country of origin. The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that the city has also agreed to implement a series of measures to address discrimination, retaliation and policy violations uncovered through an independent investigation.

