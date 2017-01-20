Settlement reached in Colorado police discrimination lawsuit
The northern Colorado city of Fort Collins has agreed to pay $425,000 to two officers who say the city police department discriminated against them based on their race and country of origin. The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that the city has also agreed to implement a series of measures to address discrimination, retaliation and policy violations uncovered through an independent investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|44,055
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Jan 15
|Yac_hack
|1,360
|EPA says it won't repay claims for spill that c...
|Jan 14
|E Pee A
|7
|Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S...
|Jan 10
|ann baker
|1
|Ayahuasca in Colorado
|Jan 3
|Aya Quest
|2
|like don' t like
|Dec 31
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC