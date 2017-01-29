Reports: Push underway to federally protect Colorado birthplace of 10th Mountain Division
A push is underway to declare Camp Hale, the Colorado birthplace of the 10th Mountain Division in World War II, as America's first National Historic Landscape. According to the Vail Daily , the designation would be a part of the proposed Continental Divide Wilderness and Recreation Act, which would create three new wilderness areas in the region and expand nearby existing wilderness areas.
