Purgatory Ski Resort Lynx Found Dead in Colorado
The week after Christmas skiers at Purgatory Resort in south-west Colorado experienced a rarity. A lynx walked across a run, allowing folks to 'capture' the normally elusive cat on video and share on social media.
