Police probe possible hate crime afte...

Police probe possible hate crime after woman claims she was sexually assaulted

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Authorities in Colorado were investigating a possible hate crime after a woman was sexually assaulted at a shopping center last week. Investigators say a 24-year-old woman was attacked Friday at the Mission Viejo Plaza Shopping Center in Aurora, according to CBS Denver .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr tbird19482 43,891
Amber Alert- Englewood, CO- Rebecca Dinapoli- C... Jan 10 ann baker 1
News Two Colorado Boys Missing; Amber Alert Issued S... Jan 10 ann baker 1
Ayahuasca in Colorado Jan 3 Aya Quest 2
like don' t like Dec 31 anonymous 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Dec 29 winstonsmith 572
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,860,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC