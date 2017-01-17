Police: officer shoots armed suspect in Fort Collins
Police say the shooting occurred after 8 a.m. when they responded to a report of a stabbing and burglary in a residential home. They tell The Coloradoan that when the suspect came out of the home, the officer fired several shots.
